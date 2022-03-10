Rupert Grint Reveals The Explicit Word His Daughter Can't Stop Saying

Actor Rupert Grint has been a familiar face for moviegoers since he debuted as the character Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" franchise films as a young kid. Now, one of his most recent roles is starring as Julian in the Apple TV+ series "Servant," about which he spoke to Esquire in 2021. He also told the magazine about his history of avoiding sharing his personal matters with the world, saying, "I'm quite a private person, I think, and the idea of sharing everything to the world does kind of terrify me."

Although the star normally keeps details about his private life to himself, in 2021 he opened up to Glamour about having a baby girl, Wednesday, with his partner, fellow child actor Georgia Groome. "I am still kind of coming to terms with what being a dad is, but I'm loving it. I'm absolutely loving it," Grint said. He also explained that easing into fatherhood has been "a very calming process" for him thus far. In his latest interview, however, Grint mentioned a hilarious tendency his young daughter has that is not quite as calming.