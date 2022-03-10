Lisa Rinna Can't Stop Gushing About Harry Hamlin Achieving A 40-Year Goal

According to Lisa Rinna's glowing Instagram caption in praise of her husband, "Making Love" was a groundbreaking and controversial gay love story — and Harry Hamlin's last major studio film in over four decades. Until now, that is. "40 years later Harry just got his first studio movie. He hasn't worked for a major film studio in 40 years," Lisa wrote, before shouting out her husband's amazing work ethic. "Talk about tenacity and standing your ground and risk taking and being a f**king Stud!!!"

She goes on to say how blessed she is to be married to Harry and wish him congrats — and finished the caption with this tantalizing tidbit: "P.S. wait until you hear who he is starting in the new movie with!" We don't even know what the movie is or when it's coming out, so this could really be anyone. It could be a major star like George Clooney, a fellow Bravolebrity like Denise Richards, or it could even be Lisa herself. It wouldn't be the first time the couple has acted together — remember when they starred as Logan Echolls' mom and dad on "Veronica Mars"?

In any case, we can't wait to help Lisa support her husband by seeing his new movie the minute it hits theaters.