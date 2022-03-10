Lisa Rinna Can't Stop Gushing About Harry Hamlin Achieving A 40-Year Goal
Here's a little-known fact: Before Harry Hamlin was setting the standard for top-tier "Real Housewives" husbands, he was a successful Hollywood actor. And just as he's had his wife Lisa Rinna's back through eight seasons of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" while supporting her career from soap operas to QVC (per People), Lisa is showing everybody that she's cheerleading Harry's career right back.
While he's a "RHOBH" regular with his own prolific television career, Harry hasn't been seen much on the big screen in the past few decades. But according to Lisa's absolutely gushing Instagram update on March 9, all of that is about to change. And it's clear the reality TV star couldn't be prouder of her mensch of a hubby. "I'd like to share a little story about my husband," Lisa's caption started. "40 years ago he starred in a movie for 20th Century Studios called Making Love." But wait! There's so much more.
Lisa Rinna is so proud of Harry Hamlin
According to Lisa Rinna's glowing Instagram caption in praise of her husband, "Making Love" was a groundbreaking and controversial gay love story — and Harry Hamlin's last major studio film in over four decades. Until now, that is. "40 years later Harry just got his first studio movie. He hasn't worked for a major film studio in 40 years," Lisa wrote, before shouting out her husband's amazing work ethic. "Talk about tenacity and standing your ground and risk taking and being a f**king Stud!!!"
She goes on to say how blessed she is to be married to Harry and wish him congrats — and finished the caption with this tantalizing tidbit: "P.S. wait until you hear who he is starting in the new movie with!" We don't even know what the movie is or when it's coming out, so this could really be anyone. It could be a major star like George Clooney, a fellow Bravolebrity like Denise Richards, or it could even be Lisa herself. It wouldn't be the first time the couple has acted together — remember when they starred as Logan Echolls' mom and dad on "Veronica Mars"?
In any case, we can't wait to help Lisa support her husband by seeing his new movie the minute it hits theaters.