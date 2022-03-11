Harvey Weinstein's Wild Comments About M&Ms Have Resurfaced

It would seem Harvey Weinstein's sweet tooth is a recurring troublemaker for the disgraced mogul. But first, let's back it up. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars on a rape and sexual assault conviction in February 2020, has been awaiting trial for further charges at a Los Angeles jail. It was there that Weinstein was caught with contraband Milk Duds in November 2021, per records obtained by Variety. Discovered during a search after Weinstein met with one of his attorneys, the Milk Duds were confiscated, with Weinstein receiving a reprimand from jail guards. (Since the incident, Variety reported that guards would be searching all his attorneys' possessions on future visits.)

Apparently — at least according to Weinstein and his attorneys during their apologies — the film producer has otherwise displayed good behavior in the big house. "From what we've learned, this was the first and only time Mr. Weinstein was accused of violating the rules," attorney Mark Werksman told Page Six. "This was an innocent misunderstanding," Weinstein himself told Variety in a statement. "It will not happen again. I have been a model inmate, following the rules and regulations and I am sincerely sorry."

Before Harvey the Good Inmate, however, there was a time when Weinstein's fondness for chocolate confections was the subject of another odd story — the alleged reason behind his reputation as a Hollywood bully.