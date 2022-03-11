Ashley Judd Reveals Scary New Details About Almost Losing Her Life

In recent years, Ashley Judd has become known for her activism work, specifically related to the Bonobo Conservation Initiative, per Live Kindly. This non-profit organization aims to protect the endangered great ape species through conservation programs. As part of her work with the organization, the "Olympus Has Fallen" actor has traveled back and forth to the Democratic Republic of the Congo where the wild bonobo populations reside. During one such trip in February 2021, Judd sustained a terrible accident during a hike, which shattered her leg in four places and left her with considerable nerve damage, as she posted on Instagram.

In the same post, the two-time Golden Globe nominee detailed the experience. She wrote, "Without my Congolese brothers and sisters, my internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and I would have lost my leg." Judd waited five hours for help to arrive. When it did, she was transported in a makeshift hammock while she "screamed and writhed" in pain. In a follow-up post, the actor revealed that she was taken to a hospital in South Africa. She explained, "I arrived to them from DRC in terrible shape and my leg had no pulse. I desperately needed a blood transfusion." Eventually, she was transferred to "an American hospital" where she underwent an "8-hour surgery to repair the bones, decompress the hemorrhaging nerve and pick the shards of bones out of the nerve."

One year later, Judd revealed in an interview how she managed to get through the scary experience.