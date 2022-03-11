Why BTS' Latest Concert Looked Completely Different

Live music is finally a thing again, which means music lovers everywhere can relish in the sounds of concert performances. For fans of K-pop group BTS, that means an opportunity to once again see the boyband in-person.

BTS made their triumphant return to the stage with a performance in South Korea, their first in the country in over two years, according to Variety. The group previously wrapped their massively successful "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul in 2019, and returned to the area following a brief hiatus.

The group's "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul" show is the largest concert approved by the South Korean government since 2019, according to The New York Times. Fans of the "Butter" singers, who may have been looking forward to the vivacious and lively BTS concerts the group has been known for, were met with a new set of concert protocols enacted by the South Korean government.