Meghan McCain Has Some Pointed Advice For Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has recently found herself in some pretty hot water. The reality star is extremely well-known for her social media presence, plus her lucrative makeup and shapewear brands have earned her a spot on Forbes' World's Billionaires List. But most people would argue Kim only shot to fame thanks to her high-profile lawyer father Robert Kardashian and a certain tape leaking out, which certainly helped the Kardashian name become recognizable and led to "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reality show.

So when Kim recently spoke to Variety, people did not appreciate what she had to say about making money. "I have the best advice for women in business," Kim told the outlet. "Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days." Sure, Kim has a valid point, but as someone who comes from a famous family, she's probably not in the best position to offer advice to working women, especially in these times.

People slammed her comments on Twitter, and one alleged former employee of Kim's went viral for her claims of a toxic work environment, the very same thing Kim denounced in her Variety interview. Now, conservative TV personality Meghan McCain has offered up her own advice to Kim.