What We Know About Rosanna Arquette's Divorce
"Black Rainbow" and "Desperately Seeking Susan" star Rosanna Arquette has dipped in and out of the spotlight since she began her acting career in the '70s, as per IMDb. Throughout her time in the public eye, Arquette has also made headlines for her busy personal life.
She tied the knot for the first time in 1979 to Anthony Greco, a director-composer whom she stayed with for one year, per Page Six. In 1986, Arquette moved on to marry film composer James Newton Howard, until their divorce a year later. Her third marriage was to John Sidel, a popular restauranteur and the father of her daughter and only child, Zoe. This couple lasted from 1993 to 1999. Rosanna seemed to have found her fairytale love 14 years later, with prominent investment banker Todd Morgan.
Arquette told People that Todd was a better match than her past three husbands because he is "not a musician, not an artist ... we have the same values." But after eight years of marriage, it seems they're calling it quits.
Rosanna Arquette's fourth marriage is over
It appears that Rosanna Arquette's fourth marriage is over, after nearly a decade together, reports The Blast. Investment banker Todd Morgan officially filed on February 24, citing "irreconcilable differences" after eight years of marriage with the "Nobody's Fool" actor. Arquette and Morgan wed in August 2013 during a private ceremony and never had any children together.
It's not clear what led to their ending, but court documents filed by Morgan in Los Angeles County show the two have been apart since January 1, 2022. He's requesting the two divide their assets based on their prenuptial agreement, a common contract signed by individuals before getting married. He also asks they each pay their own attorney fees, with no spousal support on either end.
There's been no word about the separation or divorce filing from the "After Hours" actor at this time. However, in May 2018, Arquette opened up to People about how she felt about her marriage to Morgan. At the time, she called him "just a good, solid, wonderful human being." She said the two always tried to "work hard" to keep their relationship "centered and communicative." Sadly, with this filing, it seems that's coming to an end.