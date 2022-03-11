What We Know About Rosanna Arquette's Divorce

"Black Rainbow" and "Desperately Seeking Susan" star Rosanna Arquette has dipped in and out of the spotlight since she began her acting career in the '70s, as per IMDb. Throughout her time in the public eye, Arquette has also made headlines for her busy personal life.

She tied the knot for the first time in 1979 to Anthony Greco, a director-composer whom she stayed with for one year, per Page Six. In 1986, Arquette moved on to marry film composer James Newton Howard, until their divorce a year later. Her third marriage was to John Sidel, a popular restauranteur and the father of her daughter and only child, Zoe. This couple lasted from 1993 to 1999. Rosanna seemed to have found her fairytale love 14 years later, with prominent investment banker Todd Morgan.

Arquette told People that Todd was a better match than her past three husbands because he is "not a musician, not an artist ... we have the same values." But after eight years of marriage, it seems they're calling it quits.