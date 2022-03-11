Meghan And Harry Continue To Slam The British Government

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined over 130 others in signing an open letter from the organization The People's Vaccine — with whom they've worked before — which calls for wealthy nations to lift pharmaceutical companies' intellectual property rights over COVID-19 vaccines, allowing other nations to develop their own vaccines and get shots to more people across the world, per People.

The letter reads, "[T]he cruel reality is that self-defeating nationalism, pharmaceutical monopolies and inequality" stand in the way of making vaccines globally accessible which would help put an end to the pandemic. It also gets pretty specific in its condemnation, continuing, "The European Union, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland continue to block the lifting of intellectual property rules which would enable the redistribution and scale-up of COVID-19 vaccines, test and treatment manufacturing in the global south."

If anyone in the British government is surprised that Harry and Meghan would gladly put their names to this letter, then they probably haven't been paying attention. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been talking publicly about the need to get everyone in the world vaccinated for quite some time. In May 2021, they served as campaign chairs for Global Citizen's Vax Live, a charity concert aiming to expand vaccine access across the globe. Per BBC News, the couple said, "We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone, everywhere has equal access to the vaccine."