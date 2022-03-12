Caitlyn Jenner Is Entering A Whole New World Of Sports

Caitlyn Jenner rose to prominence in the sports world after winning the gold medal in the men's decathlon at the 1976 Olympics. In recent years, she has been outspoken about Olympic athletes. During the 2021 Summer Olympics, Jenner took exception when an American athlete turned their back on the podium while the American national anthem was played. She described the act as "disrespectful" and compared it to her time at the games. "I was the first person ever to put an American flag at the finish line," Jenner said while appearing on Fox News in July 2021. "We need more of that."

That was not the only time the former Olympian discussed controversial topics surrounding sports. Jenner told TMZ in May 2021 that she was against "biological boys who are trans" participating in female school sports. The reality star tweeted the interview and subsequently received online backlash. "Caitlyn Jenner is classically uninformed, wildly privileged, and tragically self-hating. She can go protect the integrity of f***ing herself," trans actor Shakina Nayfack tweeted in response. "I have absolutely no problem saying Caitlyn Jenner supports and directly benefits from transphobia," another Twitter user wrote.

The decorated athlete doubled down on her stance while discussing NCAA swimmer Lia Thomas, who is trans. "She knows when she's swimming she's beating the competition by two laps," Jenner said while appearing on Fox's "America Reports" on January 19. Less than two months later, Jenner announced she was dipping her toes back into the sports world.