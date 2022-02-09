Caitlyn Jenner Is Returning To Sports In A Brand New Way
It seems that Caitlyn Jenner is leaving her political aspirations for California behind and exploring new business ventures. This includes perhaps returning to the world where she first burst onto the scene and into America's hearts: the sports world! Of course, this was before her monumental transition from male to female and her marriage to and divorce from Kris Jenner and the Kardashian family. And Caitlyn has been causing controversy for years by not supporting gay marriage, admitting that she voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, and much more.
But before all of this controversy, Caitlyn was an American hero in the sports world. In the 1976 Olympics, she competed in the decathlon and ended up winning the Gold medal for the United States. Then, Caitlyn became the mascot for the healthy cereal brand Wheaties, and became an inspiration for young athletes in America.
Now, how will she be making her long-anticipated return to the sports world? Here's a hint: It's not in the sport she first made a splash in!
Caitlyn Jenner: Motorsport Star?
Caitlyn Jenner is certainly no stranger to speed; she has beaten three world records for track, per World Athletics. But now she is actually pivoting to the dangerous sport of race car driving! W Series, an all-female motor racing league, has welcomed the former reality star with open arms. Caitlyn plans to compete in the 2022 season, and "will oversee the day-to-day running of her Jenner Racing team," per W Series's statement.
And this isn't the first time Caitlyn will get behind the wheel and race; she won a celebrity race back in 1979 and has had a life-long love for Daytona. "W Series ticks every box for me and is a fusion of the different aspects of my career," Caitlyn gushed in the W Series announcement. "A championship dedicated to inspiring young girls and giving women the chance to succeed in roles throughout what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, W Series is changing the face of motorsport."
Caitlyn will be taking to the road with an all-black, decked-out, sleek racecar, which is sure to be used to reach high speeds for championships. Let's see how Caitlyn does in the high-speed races that can reach over 200 miles per hour!