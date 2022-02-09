Caitlyn Jenner Is Returning To Sports In A Brand New Way

Caitlyn Jenner is certainly no stranger to speed; she has beaten three world records for track, per World Athletics. But now she is actually pivoting to the dangerous sport of race car driving! W Series, an all-female motor racing league, has welcomed the former reality star with open arms. Caitlyn plans to compete in the 2022 season, and "will oversee the day-to-day running of her Jenner Racing team," per W Series's statement.

And this isn't the first time Caitlyn will get behind the wheel and race; she won a celebrity race back in 1979 and has had a life-long love for Daytona. "W Series ticks every box for me and is a fusion of the different aspects of my career," Caitlyn gushed in the W Series announcement. "A championship dedicated to inspiring young girls and giving women the chance to succeed in roles throughout what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, W Series is changing the face of motorsport."

Caitlyn will be taking to the road with an all-black, decked-out, sleek racecar, which is sure to be used to reach high speeds for championships. Let's see how Caitlyn does in the high-speed races that can reach over 200 miles per hour!