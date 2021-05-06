What Caitlyn Jenner Really Thinks About Trump

Caitlyn Jenner raised a lot of eyebrows when she announced her plans to run for office in California, but the former Olympian has been open about her Republican views over the years. She also revealed that her opinion on Donald Trump has changed.

In 2016, the former "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star claimed she voted for Trump, per Forbes (though Politico claims she never cast a ballot), and voiced her dislike of Hillary Clinton. But after the president introduced a series of anti-transgender legislature, however, including an executive order banning trans people from the military, Jenner stated that she was disappointed by Trump's decisions.

"The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community. He has ignored our humanity," Jenner wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018, expressing how his choices had impacted her as a trans woman. "Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to claim to support this valuable, vulnerable community, and I was encouraged by the applause he received when he said at the Republican National Convention in July 2016 that he would stand up for the LGBTQ community," she said.

"This is politics at its worst," Jenner continued. It is unacceptable, it is upsetting, and it has deeply, personally hurt me." Now the reality star has voiced her thoughts on Trump in the wake of her decision to run for governor of California.