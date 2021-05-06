What Caitlyn Jenner Really Thinks About Trump
Caitlyn Jenner raised a lot of eyebrows when she announced her plans to run for office in California, but the former Olympian has been open about her Republican views over the years. She also revealed that her opinion on Donald Trump has changed.
In 2016, the former "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star claimed she voted for Trump, per Forbes (though Politico claims she never cast a ballot), and voiced her dislike of Hillary Clinton. But after the president introduced a series of anti-transgender legislature, however, including an executive order banning trans people from the military, Jenner stated that she was disappointed by Trump's decisions.
"The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community. He has ignored our humanity," Jenner wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018, expressing how his choices had impacted her as a trans woman. "Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to claim to support this valuable, vulnerable community, and I was encouraged by the applause he received when he said at the Republican National Convention in July 2016 that he would stand up for the LGBTQ community," she said.
"This is politics at its worst," Jenner continued. It is unacceptable, it is upsetting, and it has deeply, personally hurt me." Now the reality star has voiced her thoughts on Trump in the wake of her decision to run for governor of California.
Caitlyn Jenner called Trump a 'disruptor' — in a good way
In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Caitlyn Jenner spoke about her Republican values and what she thinks of Donald Trump now.
"What I liked about Donald Trump is he was a disruptor, you know," the reality star explained, per The Hill. "He came in and shook the system up, okay. A lot of people didn't like that in Washington, D.C., but he came in and shook the system up." She also praised some of his political positions.
"I think he did some things that I agree with, some things I didn't agree with," Jenner said. "I was more hopeful at the beginning. And — but there were some good things he did." She specifically endorsed Trump's attitude towards immigration, telling Hannity that she was "all for the wall."
"I would secure the wall," Jenner claimed. "We can't have a state, we can't have a country without a secure wall. You have two questions here. One is stopping people from coming in illegally into the state. And then the second question is, what do we do with the people that are here?"
As Fox News reported, Jenner's admiration for the former president's campaign can be seen through her hiring choices too. In her bid for election, the Republican hopeful is working with Tony Fabrizio and Steven Cheung, who were both previously aides to Trump.