Ben Affleck's Latest Move With Jennifer Lopez Has Us Completely Surprised

As one of the most successful self-made women in the world, as noted by Forbes in 2020, singer and actor Jennifer Lopez has climbed her way to the top of Hollywood's elite. So, when Lopez started dating actor and producer Ben Affleck after meeting on the set of "Gigli" in 2002, their reign as one of Hollywood's most prominent coupless began, notes Us Weekly. Lopez and Affleck got engaged the same year and she told Diane Sawyer on ABC's "Primetime" her relationship with Affleck was "bigger and realer" than all her previous ones.

But, of course, their whirlwind engagement came to an end in 2004, according to the Independent. The intense pressure from the paparazzi and media throughout their high-profile relationship was one reason for their split. In a 2016 interview with People, Lopez said the two "just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids," which resulted in "a lot of pressure." But, in April 2021, "Bennifer" fans jumped for joy when the pair rekindled their romance — and they have been going strong ever since.

And with Lopez telling People this time around "feels very different" — and subtly adding Affleck into her newly released "Marry Me" music video — it appears the two are better than ever. Do we hear wedding bells ringing?