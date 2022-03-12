Blanca Blanco Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Brad Pitt

On the nice list! Marketing her new memoir, Blanca Blanco is putting it all out there regarding her time in Hollywood and her interactions with other celebrities — including what Brad Pitt was like the first time they met.

The model and actor came to fame in 2008 with her role in the feature film "Dark Reel." Since then, Blanco has enjoyed a long career on- and off-screen, starring in films such as "Teen Star Academy" and "Mission Possible," per IMDb, while also walking in fashion shows during Paris Fashion Week. Now, in her new book, titled "Breaking The Mold," the actor and model is revealing what the ladder to stardom really looks like.

From being abused by her father as a child to being sexually assaulted in her 20s by a pretend movie producer, Blanco's bestselling book discusses how Blanco overcame the struggles she endured and ended up flourishing in Hollywood, getting to meet some of the biggest stars, per the Daily Mail. Now, at her book signing events, Blanco is dishing on some of those celebrities she has met, including whether Brad Pitt's good looks come with a good attitude.