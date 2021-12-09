Brad Pitt Reportedly Has Trouble With This Huge Aspect Of His Life After Angelina Jolie

The public interest in his love life has prevented Brad Pitt from moving on, a source told Us Weekly on December 9. "[He wants to] find that special someone to be with long-term. The trouble is that he hates the process and how he can't even step out for a friendly coffee without it being gossiped about," the insider told the outlet. The source could be referring to the scrutiny that took place when Pitt was spotted with German model Nicole Poturalski in France in August 2020, as Us Weekly reported. By October of the same year, Pitt and Poturalski were no longer seeing each other, according to Page Six. "It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be," an insider said.

Before Poturalski, Pitt had been linked to Alia Shawkat in late 2019, when they were seen attending an art exhibition together, according to Us Weekly. But the "Arrested Development" actor denied that they were romantically involved. "We're not dating. We're just friends," she told Vulture in June 2020.

Instead of trying to meet someone special, Pitt has dedicated his time to "his family, charities and work," the source told Us Weekly. Pitt has kept himself busy indeed. Although he didn't work on many projects this year, his 2022 schedule is packed: he's working on four films, both as actor and producer, as Cinema Blend pointed out.