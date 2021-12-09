Brad Pitt Reportedly Has Trouble With This Huge Aspect Of His Life After Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were the epitome of the perfect Hollywood couple until they weren't. Pitt and Jolie were first linked in 2005, though they didn't go public with their relationship in 2006 when Jolie confirmed she was expecting a child, ABC News reported. Pitt and Jolie, who met on the set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" and sent the media into a frenzy when Pitt's marriage to Jennifer Aniston unraveled in the meantime, showed they were in no rush to make their union official before the law. They finally announced their engagement in April 2012, after seven years of relationship and six children together, Reuters noted. The "Once Upon a Time" and "Eternals" stars wed in France on August 23, 2014, according to ABC News.
After waiting nearly a decade to tie the knot, the couple appeared to be standing on firm ground. But two years later, Jolie filed for divorce, which was just the first chapter in what has become a messy ordeal with no end in sight. Though their divorce was finalized in 2019, the former couple remains embroiled in a bitter custody battle after Jolie accused Pitt of domestic abuse, according to Us Weekly. While Jolie and Pitt have worked out several temporary custody agreements, they haven't been able to reach a permanent solution, Us Weekly explained. Amid the legal chaos, Pitt and Jolie continue to make headlines, which is reportedly interfering with Pitt's personal life.
The custody battle is taking a toll on Brad Pitt
The public interest in his love life has prevented Brad Pitt from moving on, a source told Us Weekly on December 9. "[He wants to] find that special someone to be with long-term. The trouble is that he hates the process and how he can't even step out for a friendly coffee without it being gossiped about," the insider told the outlet. The source could be referring to the scrutiny that took place when Pitt was spotted with German model Nicole Poturalski in France in August 2020, as Us Weekly reported. By October of the same year, Pitt and Poturalski were no longer seeing each other, according to Page Six. "It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be," an insider said.
Before Poturalski, Pitt had been linked to Alia Shawkat in late 2019, when they were seen attending an art exhibition together, according to Us Weekly. But the "Arrested Development" actor denied that they were romantically involved. "We're not dating. We're just friends," she told Vulture in June 2020.
Instead of trying to meet someone special, Pitt has dedicated his time to "his family, charities and work," the source told Us Weekly. Pitt has kept himself busy indeed. Although he didn't work on many projects this year, his 2022 schedule is packed: he's working on four films, both as actor and producer, as Cinema Blend pointed out.