Joanna Gaines' Son Crew Has The Cutest Bedtime Ritual

Joanna Gaines might be busy running her own television network, restaurant, and home goods empire, but the woman who turned a shopping complex in Waco, Texas, into a vacation destination always makes time for her family.

The Magnolia founder and her husband, Chip Gaines, have five children: Drake, Ella Rose, and Duke are all teenagers, and it won't be long before 12-year-old Emmie Kay joins them. Then there's the baby of the family: 3-year-old Crew. That's a lot of kids for the parents to divide their time among when they aren't working, and Joanna has admitted that maintaining a healthy work-family balance isn't always easy. "As a working mom, it's the hardest when my kids grab onto me as I'm walking out the door and say, 'Mommy please stay home!' I don't want to ignore that, so I always explain to them that being with them is my favorite thing in the world," the "Fixer Upper" star wrote in a blog post for Mother's Day in 2016.

Luckily for Crew, he got plenty of mommy-and-me time in 2019, with Joanna telling People that she was bringing the then-9-month-old with her to work each day. And she's still making sure that she squeezes in that quality time with Crew now that he's a little older. Evenings are an excellent time to do this, and those special bonding moments are even better when they take place in a magical greenhouse where your child performs an absolutely adorable bedtime ritual.