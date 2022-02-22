Joanna Gaines' Youngest Son Crew Already Has A Green Thumb
There's no doubt that Chip and Joanna Gaines have their hands full. After the success of their hit HGTV show, "Fixer Upper," the couple took a little breather, but luckily for fans ... they didn't stay out of the spotlight for long. Chip and Joanna teamed up with Discovery to create their own network. "You are going to get to see the kids grow up; you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back," Chip told Jimmy Fallon after the brief hiatus.
Chip and Joanna also have a lot on their plate with their brood of five kiddos — Drake, Duke, Ella, Emmie, and Crew, who is the newest addition to the clan. Throughout her pregnancy with Crew, Joanna shared little glimpses of her bump with fans, followed by a super sweet birth announcement. "Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here, and we couldn't be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one," she wrote in June 2018. "Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful."
Since his birth, Crew has made regular appearances on his mom's feed, and we love all of the baby content. We've followed Crew since he was born, so it's only fitting that we get to see him grow up and take on responsibilities around the house.
Crew Gaines waters flowers like a pro
Chip and Joanna Gaines' son, Crew Gaines, is taking after his famous parents. If you've watched "Fixer Upper" or Joanna's cooking show, then you likely know that talent just runs in the family. Is there anything they can't do? It turns out, Crew is just as talented and motivated as his famous folks. Joanna frequently shares glimpses into her life on Instagram, especially moments with her youngest kiddo.
In February, the reality star uploaded a short clip of Crew showcasing his green thumb and watering several flower pots on the steps leading to their home. Joanna set the clip to upbeat music and added a sweet caption. "He wanted to check on his tulips last night," Joanna wrote. "Pretty soon the garden will be dancing with these beauties." Fans seemed to love the latest addition to Joanna's feed, and they made sure to let her know in the comments section. "He's so gentle when watering. Just enough on each one," one social media user pointed out. "Just incredible!! How inspirational for all of us!" another gushed. "Your porch is going to be beautiful in bloom and welcoming the love into your home!"
In addition to a green thumb, Crew also has quite a knack for baking. In November 2021, Joanna shared a sweet clip of herself and Crew whipping up something tasty in the kitchen during an episode of "Magnolia Table." We'd totally be down to watch Crew on his own show in a few years.