Joanna Gaines' Youngest Son Crew Already Has A Green Thumb

There's no doubt that Chip and Joanna Gaines have their hands full. After the success of their hit HGTV show, "Fixer Upper," the couple took a little breather, but luckily for fans ... they didn't stay out of the spotlight for long. Chip and Joanna teamed up with Discovery to create their own network. "You are going to get to see the kids grow up; you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back," Chip told Jimmy Fallon after the brief hiatus.

Chip and Joanna also have a lot on their plate with their brood of five kiddos — Drake, Duke, Ella, Emmie, and Crew, who is the newest addition to the clan. Throughout her pregnancy with Crew, Joanna shared little glimpses of her bump with fans, followed by a super sweet birth announcement. "Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here, and we couldn't be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one," she wrote in June 2018. "Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful."

Since his birth, Crew has made regular appearances on his mom's feed, and we love all of the baby content. We've followed Crew since he was born, so it's only fitting that we get to see him grow up and take on responsibilities around the house.