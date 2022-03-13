William Hurt's Net Worth: How Much Was The Actor Worth When He Died?
Movie buffs are in mourning after news broke that William Hurt died at age 71. The star passed "peacefully, among family, of natural causes," according to his son Will, Deadline reported. Will shared, "It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday." The statement noted that the family is requesting privacy at the moment.
The Academy Award-winning actor — who studied acting at the Juilliard School, per Variety — had a career that spanned decades, ultimately earning four Oscar nominations and taking home the trophy for his role in 1985's "Kiss of the Spider Woman." Other memorable roles include "A History of Violence," "Altered States," "Broadcast News," and "Children of a Lesser God." But he wasn't the type of star who completely disappeared after earlier success. In 2008, he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first appearing in "The Incredible Hulk" and later starring in various Avengers movies as Secretary Thaddeus Ross. Most recently, he was in the franchise's 2021 flick "Black Widow."
With such a long-lasting legacy on the silver screen, fans may be wondering what Hurt's net worth was at the time of his death.
William Hurt believed we're all 'main characters'
William Hurt's acting résumé may be well-known, but when it comes to his net worth, things are a little murky. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hurt was worth $8 million. However, Wealthy Persons estimated $20 million, while TheRichest.com reported $15 million. Considering the wide range, we'd guess the amount is somewhere in the middle. With Hurt's penchant for privacy — he once told The New York Times, "I'm a very private man, and I have the right to be" — it makes sense the number is up-in-the-air.
Despite usually keeping things under-wraps, he opened up about his upbringing in a 2010 interview with NPR's "Fresh Air." Host Terry Gross said, "It sounds like your mother came from a background of small town and poverty. Your father came from a family with a Supreme Court justice in it," to which Hurt replied, "They were very different. They met in China." He credited his "three amazing parents" (including his stepfather) for "bestow[ing] on me amazing privileges of education and experience that from which I refer for my work." Per The Arts Desk, Hurt traveled quite a bit with his dad as a kid, including time spent living in Lahore.
Hurt's parents undeniably shaped his outlook; he told NPR that despite his mother dying young, "she had a great life." This led him to realize, "You can't measure things in terms of time ... We're all main characters in our life." So, not only was Hurt a main character in movies, but this philosophy suggests he was very much one IRL as well.