William Hurt's Net Worth: How Much Was The Actor Worth When He Died?

Movie buffs are in mourning after news broke that William Hurt died at age 71. The star passed "peacefully, among family, of natural causes," according to his son Will, Deadline reported. Will shared, "It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday." The statement noted that the family is requesting privacy at the moment.

The Academy Award-winning actor — who studied acting at the Juilliard School, per Variety — had a career that spanned decades, ultimately earning four Oscar nominations and taking home the trophy for his role in 1985's "Kiss of the Spider Woman." Other memorable roles include "A History of Violence," "Altered States," "Broadcast News," and "Children of a Lesser God." But he wasn't the type of star who completely disappeared after earlier success. In 2008, he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first appearing in "The Incredible Hulk" and later starring in various Avengers movies as Secretary Thaddeus Ross. Most recently, he was in the franchise's 2021 flick "Black Widow."

With such a long-lasting legacy on the silver screen, fans may be wondering what Hurt's net worth was at the time of his death.