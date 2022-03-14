Fans Are Speculating Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant Again
Kourtney Kardashian made headlines back in October 2021 when she got engaged to her then-boyfriend, Travis Barker, per TMZ. The musician asked for her hand in marriage at a Montecito beach in an elaborate proposal that consisted of dozens of red roses. Although the engagement came just a handful of months after the duo went official with their relationship, they couldn't have been more thrilled. Kourtney took to Instagram to post photos from the special day alongside a caption that read, "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream." Blink-182's lead drummer also posted a multi-photo reel to his own Instagram page with the caption, "My fiancé," and a rose and black heart emoji.
Ever since the engagement, fans have wondered if Kourtney and Barker plan to expand their blended family. The reality TV star already has three kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Barker shares stepdaughter Atiana, son Landon, and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, per People. In a March 2021 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kourtney shared that she had decided to freeze her eggs after getting "talked into it" by her family, according to Us Weekly. She added, "Hopefully they're sitting there OK just for — you never know."
In the past few months, fans have been quick to jump on perceived signs that Kourtney is pregnant. The latest rumor began after Kourtney and Barker took a trip to the beach.
Kourtney Kardashian wore an oversized sweatshirt to the beach
After Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on March 11 to post photos from a recent trip to Laguna Beach with fiancé Travis Barker, fans hit up the comments section to discuss the possibility of her being pregnant. In the only two swimsuit shots of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star, she turns her body away from the camera, showing off her backside. A third photo shows her wearing a figure-covering outfit that consisted of a pair of baggy jeans and a slightly oversized black sweatshirt.
One fan's comment, "is kourt preggers?!," prompted a multi-comment discussion with other social media users weighing in on the possibility. Some fans theorized that the reason Kourtney's front half wasn't pictured in any of the swimsuit snaps was because she could be pregnant. "[L]ooked a lil round on the way back from the ocean... plus she was trying to conceal it a little... either way I'm happy for them," one fan commented. Later in the comment thread, another follower wrote, "She is pregnant for sure! Hips are filling in...I say baby girl on the way."
It wouldn't be far-fetched for Kourtney to be pregnant, either now or at some point in the future. In October 2021, a source told Us Weekly that "[Kourtney and Travis] will have a baby together without any doubt, it's just a matter of when and how." The source added, "If [Kourtney] can't conceive, they'll look at other alternatives."