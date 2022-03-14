Millie Bobby Brown Makes It Official With Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is living her best life. After recently teasing the long-awaited fourth season of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" on Instagram, she also celebrated her 18th birthday with a number of friends.

Considering you only ever turn 18 once, Brown made sure to commemorate her big day with a number of events. On February 19, she took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself transformed into Medival-style Barbie. Brown rocked a long blonde wig and wore a vintage-looking corset while posing next to Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, who was dressed up as Ken, with blonde hair and flowery-patterned shirt. On February 22, Brown wasn't done with the celebrations and honored her birthday once again with more Instagram uploads. This time around, the "Enola Holmes" actor slipped into a strapless, sparkly gown with a slit. Brown styled her long brown hair down in waves and sported a middle part while being photographed in the back of a car. As seen on fellow "Stranger Things" actor Noah Schnapp's Instagram, he was in attendance for both of Brown's parties.

While most know that Schnapp and Brown are good friends, many have questioned the connection between Brown and Bongiovi recently. Well, after their red carpet appearance at the BAFTAs on March 13, it seems he might just be the real-life Ken to her Barbie.