How The SNL Cast Is Stepping Up For Pete Davidson Amid His Personal Drama

The Pete Davidson/Kanye "Ye" West/Kim Kardashian hijinks hit a new peak this weekend. He has taken to documenting his divorce and custody disputes on Instagram. In the recent past, he's posted photos of his conversations with Kim, photos mocking Davidson, photoshopped film posters, and thoughtful apologies — all of which were quickly deleted and replaced by something else.

On March 13, Ye posted a series of videos (which he also deleted) in which he spoke candidly about his custody issues with Kim. He claimed that he had invited all of his children to Miami to attend his "Donda 2" listening party but was told last minute that North would not be attending, per Page Six. To add insult to injury, Ye claimed he rescheduled his Sunday Service so that North could attend and he could make son Saint's soccer game later in the day — but again, found out at the last minute from Kim that their daughter would not be there, per Hollywood Life. Ye also mentioned that "men in [the Kardashian] community" (including NBA star and Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson) have little say when it comes to their children (via Us Weekly). Davidson — who recently went Instagram official with Kim — allegedly texted Ye and told him to back off.

Okay, you get it; it's been a lot. But, surprisingly, despite rumors of his rocky relationship with "Saturday Night Live," Davidson's fellow cast members firmly has his back on this one.