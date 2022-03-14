How Lynda Carter Switched Things Up For Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Lynda Carter just seems to get better with age. The original "Wonder Woman" hit the red carpet for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award ceremony at the Library of Congress in the nation's capital. Per the Daily Mail, Carter attended the March 11 event to cheer on her close pal, legendary fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, who was the recipient of the ceremony's Feminist Award.

Carter is a Hollywood trailblazer and a proud feminist herself, and is all about keeping it real when it comes to her appearance. Although Carter refuses to judge others for getting cosmetic producers, she keeps it mostly natural herself, except for "a little Botox" every now and then. "I'm just too afraid of looking different," she admitted to Closer in 2018. "I don't think I'm ever going to go under the knife — I am what I am!"

Clearly, Carter believes what's on the inside shines through and makes a person truly beautiful. And going solely by outside appearances, the 70-year-old certainly looked stunning, and she made a statement with her latest red carpet appearance.