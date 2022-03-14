The Royal Trip Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles Will Finally Take After A Two-Year Delay

The royal family has been plagued with bad luck throughout the pandemic. The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, came down with COVID-19 early in the pandemic. Both Prince Charles and Camilla have previously tested positive for COVID-19, with Charles getting it twice, and the Duchess contracting it just in February of this year. Queen Elizabeth then came down with the virus soon after her daughter-in-law. None of that, however, prevented the royals from grabbing their passports (they have passports like the rest of us, right?) and going international.

In November 2021, both the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall jetted off to Jordan and Egypt for their first royal tour since the start of the pandemic. That trip was definitely one for the history books, with Queen Rania of Jordan actually driving Camilla around the Jordanian capital of Amman in nothing less than a Tesla for a scheduled royal appearance at The Queen Rania Family and Child Centre. The moment was pretty wild; especially considering that just a few weeks earlier, Queen Rania's son, Crown Prince Hussein, tested positive for COVID-19. Perhaps normal physical-distancing rules just don't apply to royalty? Lorde had it right when she sang, "And we'll never be royals ... that kinda luxe just ain't for us." Indeed, Lorde.

But, of course, with great luxe comes great responsibility. Teslas and COVID-19 diagnoses aside, Camilla and hubby Charles will soon embark on a royal trip shelved by the pandemic many moons ago.