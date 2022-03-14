Meghan Markle's Father Likely Destroys Any Future Chance Of A Reconciliation
As if Meghan Markle didn't have enough extremely public family drama to deal with, now it looks like her father Thomas Markle is back to talking about her in the news. The rift between the duchess and her estranged dad is a sad and extremely messy one, which became visible to the public in the weeks leading up to her wedding to Prince Harry.
Since the beginning of Meghan's relationship with Prince Harry, Thomas and Meghan's older half-sister Samantha Markle have been talking about their relationships with her to the press. At one point, Thomas even admitted to staging paparazzi photos of himself, according to Good Housekeeping. They have also, at various times, criticized Meghan to the British press and blamed her for the estrangement, per Us Weekly. Now, Samantha is even going so far as to sue her sister for defamation, according to TMZ, over things Meghan said in the Oprah Winfrey interview.
What does Thomas Markle have to say about that? We'll give you three guesses.
Thomas Markle says he'd defend Samantha against Meghan
In light of Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit against her sister Meghan Markle, their dad said he'd be more than happy to sit for a deposition in defense of Samantha. Which — sheesh.
"I've been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face ... I'd be thrilled to come to court and talk and defend my oldest daughter," Thomas said on celeb photographer Karl Larsen's YouTube show "Remarkable Friendship" (via Page Six). "It amazes me that they go on Oprah Winfrey for hours and sit there and exposed things that they shouldn't be exposing to anyone and I think it's so disrespectful to the royals." No word yet on whether Prince Harry considers being referred to as the "ginger husband" to also be disrespectful of the royals.
If Thomas really wants to get in the same room as his daughter in order to reconcile and work on their relationship, we're a bit dubious that speaking publicly about wanting to speak in a deposition against her is the way to go. But hey, we're not family counselors over here. The good news is that, per People, Meghan's relationship with her mother Doria Ragland appears as strong and supportive as ever.