Meghan Markle's Father Likely Destroys Any Future Chance Of A Reconciliation

As if Meghan Markle didn't have enough extremely public family drama to deal with, now it looks like her father Thomas Markle is back to talking about her in the news. The rift between the duchess and her estranged dad is a sad and extremely messy one, which became visible to the public in the weeks leading up to her wedding to Prince Harry.

Since the beginning of Meghan's relationship with Prince Harry, Thomas and Meghan's older half-sister Samantha Markle have been talking about their relationships with her to the press. At one point, Thomas even admitted to staging paparazzi photos of himself, according to Good Housekeeping. They have also, at various times, criticized Meghan to the British press and blamed her for the estrangement, per Us Weekly. Now, Samantha is even going so far as to sue her sister for defamation, according to TMZ, over things Meghan said in the Oprah Winfrey interview.

What does Thomas Markle have to say about that? We'll give you three guesses.