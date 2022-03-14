Bill Barr Has Absolutely No Filter When Discussing His Time With Donald Trump

Never one to concede the last word, Donald Trump unleashed a three-page tirade on former Attorney General Bill Barr on March 2. After NBC News' Lester Holt interviewed Barr in anticipation of his new memoir, "One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General," Trump directed a letter to Holt, listing all of Barr's flaws. "Bill Barr was a big disappointment to me as Attorney General, he was afraid to act, and usually didn't," Trump wrote in part. "I would imagine that if the book is anything like him, it will be long, slow, and very boring." Burn!

Barr responded, telling TODAY's Savannah Guthrie in a March 7 interview that Trump's petulant behavior fit a pattern, saying (via Insider), "It's par for the course. The president is a man who, when he's told something he doesn't want to hear, he immediately throws a tantrum and attacks the person personally."

Unsurprisingly, Trump and Barr share quite a storied past. Barr resigned from his Attorney General post in December 2020 and, following the Capitol riots in January 2021, took Trump to task for the violent occurrences that day. "Orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable," Barr said in a statement the following day, per the New York Post. "The President's conduct yesterday was a betrayal of his office and supporters." Continuing this passionate back-and-forth, Barr has also opened up on what it was really like spending time with Trump behind-the-scenes.