Donald Trump's Clashes With Former Advisers Could Be Coming Back To Haunt Him

Donald Trump is slowly making his intentions clear for 2024. The former president is sending soft signals, indicating that he's all set to contest once again. Trump found a large crowd rooting for him during his first rally of 2022 held in Florence, Arizona on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. "I ran twice, and we won twice," he told his listeners, per The Atlantic. "This crowd is a massive symbol of what took place because people are hungry for the truth. They want their country back."

Trump hasn't deterred much from his belief around the election results. He has his own narrative (which has been proven false) that he readily puts across. During the rally — his first event since July 2021 — Trump claimed that the storming of the Capitol was an excuse for Democrats, so they could arrest people and abuse them. According to The Atlantic, Trump also told the crowd that the FBI had planted people to incite the Capitol riot. "The real insurrection took place on Election Day, November 3," he added. Trump's aide, Mark Finchem, who he sponsored as the state's top election official (per CNN), reinstated theories laid out by the former president, claiming that "the Arizona election should be decertified with cause by the legislature."

Trump might be all ready to have another go at the presidential chair, but it turns out his past disagreements and clashes with his own former advisors could actually come back to haunt him and his preparations. So, how exactly could the tables turn for Trump?