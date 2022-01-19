Donald Trump's Clashes With Former Advisers Could Be Coming Back To Haunt Him
Donald Trump is slowly making his intentions clear for 2024. The former president is sending soft signals, indicating that he's all set to contest once again. Trump found a large crowd rooting for him during his first rally of 2022 held in Florence, Arizona on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. "I ran twice, and we won twice," he told his listeners, per The Atlantic. "This crowd is a massive symbol of what took place because people are hungry for the truth. They want their country back."
Trump hasn't deterred much from his belief around the election results. He has his own narrative (which has been proven false) that he readily puts across. During the rally — his first event since July 2021 — Trump claimed that the storming of the Capitol was an excuse for Democrats, so they could arrest people and abuse them. According to The Atlantic, Trump also told the crowd that the FBI had planted people to incite the Capitol riot. "The real insurrection took place on Election Day, November 3," he added. Trump's aide, Mark Finchem, who he sponsored as the state's top election official (per CNN), reinstated theories laid out by the former president, claiming that "the Arizona election should be decertified with cause by the legislature."
Trump might be all ready to have another go at the presidential chair, but it turns out his past disagreements and clashes with his own former advisors could actually come back to haunt him and his preparations. So, how exactly could the tables turn for Trump?
Donald Trump's ex-officials held a meeting to hinder his 2024 plans
Earlier in January, the former White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, revealed that over a dozen of Donald Trump's former office aides held a meeting to stop him from exercising his political influence in the upcoming midterm elections and the 2024 presidential race. "Next week, a group of former Trump staff is going to come together, administration officials are going to come together and we're going to talk about how we can formally do some things to try and stop him and also, the extremism, that that kind of violence, rhetoric that has been talked about and continues to divide our country," Grisham told CNN.
The former chief of staff to Melania Trump did not reveal the names in the meeting. She, however, claim that there have been "some Zooms, some conference calls" in the effort to stop the "master manipulator." Grisham added that she's hoping to travel the country and talk to people who are "believers" like she once was and explain who Trump really is. Grisham also told the outlet that the group would discuss the "most effective tactics in order to carry the message."
Speaking to Politico a year after the storming of the Capitol, Grisham shed more light on her resignation on January 6, 2021 as chief of staff to the former first lady. "I think it's about survival," she said. "If you stand up then you're going to be out there alone."