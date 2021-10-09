What Was Stephanie Grisham's Relationship With Melania Trump Really Like?

Stephanie Grisham was hired in 2015 to work for former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign as a press liaison. CNN reported that Grisham joined Trump's White House staff as deputy press secretary, then became a member of then-first lady Melania Trump's staff in 2017.

Grisham worked as Melania's communications director, and CNN called her the first lady's "most prominent staffer." Grisham fiercely defended and protected the first lady; she was called "the enforcer" by The Washington Post in 2018. Grisham became known for her stinging responses to critics of Melania. Grisham was promoted to White House press secretary in 2019, making modern history for never holding a press briefing.

Grisham returned to the East Wing in 2020 as Melania's chief of staff. Known as a close confidant of the first lady, Grisham surprised insiders by writing a tell-all book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House." The book has dominated the news for its anecdotes about the Trump White House. So, what was Grisham's relationship with Melania really like?