What Did Melania Trump Do After Stephanie Grisham Resigned?

Stephanie Grisham says that she turned in her resignation soon after the January 6 Capitol riots, per The Washington Post. She says that while she either talked or texted Melania Trump every day up until that point, she has not heard from the former first lady since her resignation. In fact, Grisham says she was also disappointed by the letter she received from Trump after she left her position, as it was apparently written in such a cold manner it felt like her role and maybe even her friendship hardly mattered to the Slovenian-born former model at all.

According to Business Insider, her letter read: "Dear Stephanie, Thank you for your service to the American people as a member of the office of the First Lady. I hope you look back on your time at the White House as cherished, knowing you helped serve our country. I send my best wishes to you on your next endeavor."

While Grisham was certainly offended by the impersonal letter, she hasn't reached out to her former boss, and neither has Trump reached out to her. Then again, there might not be any room left for the former chief of staff in the first lady's mysterious and private inner circle.