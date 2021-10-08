What Did Melania Trump Do After Stephanie Grisham Resigned?
Melania Trump is someone who heavily guards her privacy. There are very few people who know are in her inner circle, or even know what goes on inside it for that matter. However, there was one person who got to see a different side to the former first lady almost every day during Donald Trump's presidency in the White House: former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
In her new book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," Grisham details everything that went on behind the scenes, including how Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump wanted to be treated like royalty, or how Donald and Melania reacted to a serious allegation Grisham put forward against former deputy campaign manager Max Miller. Recalling that moment, Grisham wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post, "The takeaway: Dealing with abuse claims is not in his interest, but having someone in office who will be a rubber stamp for his agenda is."
While Grisham hints that she had somewhat of a deeper relationship — or even connection — with Melania more than her husband, she was still left surprised by the way the first lady reacted after Grisham turned in her resignation letter. Here's what happened.
Melania Trump's impersonal letter shocked Stephanie Grisham
Stephanie Grisham says that she turned in her resignation soon after the January 6 Capitol riots, per The Washington Post. She says that while she either talked or texted Melania Trump every day up until that point, she has not heard from the former first lady since her resignation. In fact, Grisham says she was also disappointed by the letter she received from Trump after she left her position, as it was apparently written in such a cold manner it felt like her role and maybe even her friendship hardly mattered to the Slovenian-born former model at all.
According to Business Insider, her letter read: "Dear Stephanie, Thank you for your service to the American people as a member of the office of the First Lady. I hope you look back on your time at the White House as cherished, knowing you helped serve our country. I send my best wishes to you on your next endeavor."
While Grisham was certainly offended by the impersonal letter, she hasn't reached out to her former boss, and neither has Trump reached out to her. Then again, there might not be any room left for the former chief of staff in the first lady's mysterious and private inner circle.