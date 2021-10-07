How Did Melania And Donald Trump React To Serious Allegations From Stephanie Grisham?

In her op-ed for the Washington Post, Stephanie Grisham claims that her ex-boyfriend and Donald Trump's former aide, Max Miller, assaulted her during the end of their relationship. Miller allegedly "pushed her against a wall and slapped her in the face," per Politico, when she accused him of cheating in 2017. Grisham wrote that she first went to Melania Trump. "She asked me if I had called the police and I said no, explaining that this close to the election, it wouldn't be good to have yet another domestic abuse scandal hanging over the administration," Grisham wrote in WaPo (via ABC News).

Grisham also said that she told Donald Trump about Miller's behavior, (which Miller has denied) but got a different reaction. "I told the president that this 'great guy' [as Donald called him, per Politico] had anger issues and a violent streak. I was not some stranger making a wild accusation. I hoped that he would take me seriously, that he would do something," Grisham recalled (via WaPo). She said that Trump then crossed his arms and said, "That surprises me. He was really broken up over things."

Grisham added that the Trumps moved on. "Knowing what he knows, Trump has endorsed my ex's bid for Congress," Grisham wrote. "The takeaway: Dealing with abuse claims is not in his interest, but having someone in office who will be a rubber stamp for his agenda is."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.