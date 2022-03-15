Melinda Gates Breaks Her Silence About The Most Difficult Moment In Her Life
Melinda Gates continues to share surprising revelations about her marriage to Bill Gates.
The philanthropist, who announced her split from Bill in May 2021, recently shared on "CBS Mornings" how difficult it was to come to terms with separating from her husband of nearly 30 years. "I think it's really important to say, look, I had a lot of tears for many days," she said, according to Us Weekly. "I mean, [I had] days where I'm literally laying on the floor and the carpet, you know, this close to me, thinking, 'How can this be? How can I get up? How am I gonna move forward?' And days I certainly was angry. That's part of the grieving process. You're grieving a loss of something you thought you had and thought you had for your lifetime. I mean, this is painful stuff."
While the two never explicitly revealed the reason behind their split, reports speculate that it might have been because of an affair Bill had with a Microsoft employee years ago, as well as his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. Melinda isn't one to shy away from talking about grief, and in her latest interview with USA Today, she shared that her divorce with Bill was her rock bottom.
Melinda Gates said her divorce from Bill Gates was her 'lowest moment'
Melinda Gates never thought that she would end up being involved in a divorce. Speaking with USA Today, the former computer scientist said that the day she decided to leave Bill Gates was her all-time low.
"I would say probably, though, for sure, my lowest moment in life was when I finally reached the decision that I knew I needed to leave my marriage," she said. "That wasn't something I ever thought would happen to me. It certainly wasn't what I thought on the day I got married, but I realized for myself, I needed to make a healthier choice, and that was just a very, very sad day." She also said choosing to leave taught her courage. "Knowing you're going to step into something really hard and you do it anyway," she added.
And while she's still in the process of moving on, Melinda is slowly seeing the light at the end of the dark tunnel. "At the end of the day, though, I started on this journey of healing, and I feel like I'm starting to get to the other side," she said on "CBS Mornings," adding, "I do feel like I'm turning a page in the chapter now. I mean, it's 2022, and I'm actually really excited about what's to come and life ahead for me."