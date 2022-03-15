Melinda Gates Breaks Her Silence About The Most Difficult Moment In Her Life

Melinda Gates continues to share surprising revelations about her marriage to Bill Gates.

The philanthropist, who announced her split from Bill in May 2021, recently shared on "CBS Mornings" how difficult it was to come to terms with separating from her husband of nearly 30 years. "I think it's really important to say, look, I had a lot of tears for many days," she said, according to Us Weekly. "I mean, [I had] days where I'm literally laying on the floor and the carpet, you know, this close to me, thinking, 'How can this be? How can I get up? How am I gonna move forward?' And days I certainly was angry. That's part of the grieving process. You're grieving a loss of something you thought you had and thought you had for your lifetime. I mean, this is painful stuff."

While the two never explicitly revealed the reason behind their split, reports speculate that it might have been because of an affair Bill had with a Microsoft employee years ago, as well as his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. Melinda isn't one to shy away from talking about grief, and in her latest interview with USA Today, she shared that her divorce with Bill was her rock bottom.