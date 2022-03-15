The Scary Reason A Fox News Correspondent Was Hospitalized
When people normally run from danger, journalists are the first to run toward it so they can inform the masses on what is going on a community, state, or nation. But, when a reporter becomes the headline — that's when dangerous situations get even scarier.
On March 13, Kyiv police confirmed the death of U.S. journalist Brent Renaud after he was attacked and shot by Russian soldiers, marking it the first reported death of a foreign journalist while covering the devastation in Ukraine, per BBC. Renaud was currently working for TIME Studios and was overseas putting together a project about the global refugee crisis. "We are devastated by the loss of Brent Renaud. As an award-winning filmmaker and journalist, Brent tackled the toughest stories around the world often alongside his brother Craig Renau," the network said in a statement. "It is essential that journalists are able to safely cover this ongoing invasion and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine."
Reporter Benjamin Hall, who is typically based in Washington, D.C., is the State Department correspondent for Fox News. For the past seven years, Hall has been covering high-profile stories on ISIS, conflicts in the Middle East, and most recently he's been providing in-depth coverage on Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Hall, who is also on the frontlines in the region, is receiving medical care after having his own life-threatening encounter.
Benjamin Hall was injured outside of the capital city
Benjamin Hall has been committed to his job as a journalist by telling the stories of the hundreds of Ukrainian civilians who have been displaced and injured as a result of the Russian invasion. Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement on March 14 that the father of three and was injured just outside the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. "We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds," Scott announced.
Irina Venediktova, Ukraine's prosecutor general, shared on Facebook a censored image of Hall's press badge and reported that the British journalist was in intensive care and being carefully monitored by doctors. "This man was not at a military facility, where according to Russian officials, they are constantly targeting," Venediktova wrote, per The Guardian. "Not being at a military facility, he suffered serious injuries."
According to the Associated Press, Russia invaded Ukraine roughly three weeks ago and have since bombed residential areas, prominent sites, and even a maternity ward in Mariupol. Along with all those injured in the war in Ukraine, we're wishing Hall a speedy recovery.