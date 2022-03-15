The Scary Reason A Fox News Correspondent Was Hospitalized

When people normally run from danger, journalists are the first to run toward it so they can inform the masses on what is going on a community, state, or nation. But, when a reporter becomes the headline — that's when dangerous situations get even scarier.

On March 13, Kyiv police confirmed the death of U.S. journalist Brent Renaud after he was attacked and shot by Russian soldiers, marking it the first reported death of a foreign journalist while covering the devastation in Ukraine, per BBC. Renaud was currently working for TIME Studios and was overseas putting together a project about the global refugee crisis. "We are devastated by the loss of Brent Renaud. As an award-winning filmmaker and journalist, Brent tackled the toughest stories around the world often alongside his brother Craig Renau," the network said in a statement. "It is essential that journalists are able to safely cover this ongoing invasion and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine."

Reporter Benjamin Hall, who is typically based in Washington, D.C., is the State Department correspondent for Fox News. For the past seven years, Hall has been covering high-profile stories on ISIS, conflicts in the Middle East, and most recently he's been providing in-depth coverage on Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Hall, who is also on the frontlines in the region, is receiving medical care after having his own life-threatening encounter.