Indie Treadwell From Love After Lockup On The 'Prison Side' Of TikTok - Exclusive
You can find love in unexpected places: on the subway, online, in jail — or in jail, online. At least that's how it happened for "Love After Lockup"'s Indie Treadwell and her beau Harry. The couple shared the start of their love story on the WE tv series — including psychic readings, hesitations and investigations from Indie's mother, and concerns about Harry's release date — but against all odds, Indie was there to pick Harry up upon his release. Now they're working on their relationship together in-person on the new season of "Love After Lockup," and there are still plenty of obstacles in their way.
In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift ahead of the "Love After Lockup" Season 4 premiere, Indie Treadwell assured us the next season is going to be an "emotional rollercoaster." Still, she feels like her love story — which started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic — is worth it. "I guess everything happens for a reason because had the pandemic not happened, then I probably would've never came across him," she said. "Everything happens for a reason."
This Love After Lockup couple met on TikTok
We all had a lot of time on our hands at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when lockdown kept everyone inside, which is how Indie Treadwell found herself killing time on TikTok. "I was scrolling on a late night and then [Harry] popped up on my page," she said, adding that she had no idea there was a "prison side of TikTok." She recalled, "I was just like, 'This is strange. There's a prison side?'"
Thanks to powerful algorithms, universal access, and hashtags, prisoners have gone viral on TikTok, using the video social media network for "everything from sharing memes to speaking out about prison conditions," according to Wired. After seeing him, Indie was instantly attracted. "I was like, 'Hmm, I'm not going to do it,'" she said. "And then literally like a day later, I sent him a message." The rest is history.
Now that the couple is living out their love story IRL, Treadwell told us not much has changed, except that Harry's DMs are "in shambles" thanks to the newfound fame. "'Are you still with Indie? Are y'all open to a third,'" she said of some fans' feedback. "It's just weird messages." But as the new season has been showing us, now that he's no longer behind bars, Indie isn't going anywhere. "Got there first, sorry," she joked. "Y'all should have been on TikTok."
"Love After Lockup" airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.