Indie Treadwell From Love After Lockup On The 'Prison Side' Of TikTok - Exclusive

We all had a lot of time on our hands at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when lockdown kept everyone inside, which is how Indie Treadwell found herself killing time on TikTok. "I was scrolling on a late night and then [Harry] popped up on my page," she said, adding that she had no idea there was a "prison side of TikTok." She recalled, "I was just like, 'This is strange. There's a prison side?'"

Thanks to powerful algorithms, universal access, and hashtags, prisoners have gone viral on TikTok, using the video social media network for "everything from sharing memes to speaking out about prison conditions," according to Wired. After seeing him, Indie was instantly attracted. "I was like, 'Hmm, I'm not going to do it,'" she said. "And then literally like a day later, I sent him a message." The rest is history.

Now that the couple is living out their love story IRL, Treadwell told us not much has changed, except that Harry's DMs are "in shambles" thanks to the newfound fame. "'Are you still with Indie? Are y'all open to a third,'" she said of some fans' feedback. "It's just weird messages." But as the new season has been showing us, now that he's no longer behind bars, Indie isn't going anywhere. "Got there first, sorry," she joked. "Y'all should have been on TikTok."

"Love After Lockup" airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.