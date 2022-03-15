Casey Anthony's Mother Held Nothing Back Over Her Daughter's Trial

Following the premiere of Investigation Discovery's "Crime Scene Confidential," the infamous Casey Anthony — notorious for being charged and later acquitted of the death of her two-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony — has landed squarely in the headlines once more.

Alas, there is another woman at the center of the tragic case: Casey's mother and Caylee's grandmother, Cindy Anthony. "We had little Caylee in 2005. And um, she was a joy. She was the light of our life," Cindy tearfully recalled during a deeply candid moment of the episode. "You know you feel the love of your own child and then the love of the child they made and it's just unbelievable. It was just a great time together. She was my little buddy. Words can't describe the feeling I had for her."

But that's not all Cindy had to say about her granddaughter's tragic death... and she didn't hold anything back in the recent "Crime Scene Confidential" episode.