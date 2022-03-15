Diane Kruger's Candid Comments About A Film Audition Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Being a female actor in Hollywood can be very difficult. Not only do they have to deal with pay discrimination and misogynist directors, but many also feel sexualized on-set. Diane Kruger is a German-American actor who is widely known for her roles in "National Treasure," "Inglourious Basterds," and "Unknown," per IMDb. Kruger takes her job as an actor very serious and during an interview with Backstage she detailed the outrageous lengths she went to in an effort to land her "In the Fade" character.

"I didn't wash my hair for a week; I found these old jeans in my closet from when I was 16 with holes all over them," she recalled. At the time, the film director wasn't sure if the former fashion model had it in her, so he went to meet her face-to-face to discuss the role. "I opened the door with a beer in my hand—I don't know why, [but] I thought if I were a German character, I would drink beer. And it worked, because he said the minute I opened the door, he thought I was right for the part."

Throughout Kruger's career, she has embodied a wide range of roles, but her recent gig has her reflecting on the times she didn't feel safe while filming.