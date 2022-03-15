Tory Lanez Just Found Himself In A Completely Unexpected New Feud

More beef in the music industry is ahead for Tory Lanez. The "LUV" hitmaker has made his fair share of headlines for his face-offs over the past few years, and continues to remain front-page news for reasons he probably wishes he hadn't.

In 2020, it was reported that Lanez allegedly shot fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion after leaving a house party. The event took place on July 12, however, Megan didn't initially state who shot her. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she explained what happened without naming names. "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," the "Savage" chart-topper wrote, via Billboard, adding, "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night."

As noted by Variety, Lanez was arrested after the police found a concealed weapon in his car. After much speculation, Megan revealed on Instagram Live that it was Lanez who shot her in the foot. "You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lyin' and s***. Stop lyin'. Why lie?" she expressed, via Pitchfork. It seems Lanez is now in a new feud, and this time, he's at war with music legends.