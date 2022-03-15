Sandra Bullock Confirms What We Suspected About Channing Tatum's On-Set Behavior

With the premiere of "The Lost City" on the horizon (March 25 to be exact), many eager viewers are pining to know more about the new romantic comedy movie, starring A-list actors Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, and Channing Tatum.

Fortunately, however, Bullock came bearing gifts during her March 14 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and treated audience members to a never-before-seen blooper reel. "You do these press tours and you have all these clips, and I feel like after a while, you're going to see the same clips over and over again that I don't feel really exemplify the energy that was on set," she dished behind about her reasoning to share the blooper real, per People. "We were just so happy to be in another's presence that we just got no work done. We had a blooper reel that we showed the crew because we just wasted so much film, and so I just brought a chunk of our blooper reel," she continued.

But that's not all. Bullock has also previously dished on what it was like working with the "Step Up" star Channing Tatum...