Why Fans Won't See Sandra Bullock On Screen For Some Time

Sandra Bullock is one of the most bankable actors today, and she wouldn't have gotten where she is if she hadn't worked harder than everyone for most of her career. But now that she is a doting mother to two kids, Bullock says she's ready to take a well-deserved break.

According to a source, people close to the star fear that she might be taking on much more than she can chew, especially now that she's balancing acting and motherhood. "Sandra is a colossally accomplished actress," an insider told Us Weekly. "But there's talk she may be stretching herself too thin... The feeling is that Sandra's doing way too much and could really benefit from slowing down."

Bullock has perhaps realized this, and as someone who has time and time again made it clear that parenting is her No. 1 priority, she announced that she is taking some time away from the spotlight to look after her kids, Louis and Laila.