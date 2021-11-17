How Did Sandra Bullock's New Movie Make Her A Better Mother?

We're just going to go ahead and throw this out there — Sandra Bullock's not like the other moms; she's a cool mom! As fans of the actor know, Bullock is the proud mother of two children (Louis and Laila), both of whom she adopted. In 2010, Bullock adopted her son from New Orleans amid her highly publicized divorce from Jesse James (via People). While it proved to be a tough time in her love life, it was a great year for other aspects of her personal life. Bullock kept her big adoption news a secret for a while, but later beamed with pride at the arrival of her son. "He's just perfect; I can't even describe him any other way," she told People. "It's like he's always been a part of our lives."

A few years later, Bullock added to her brood, adopting daughter Laila. "My family is blended and diverse, nutty, and loving and understanding," she told People of her little blessing in December 2015. "That's a family." Bullock has played the role of a mother in plenty of films, including in "The Blind Side," where she portrayed Leigh Anne Tuohy, who infamously took in Michael Oher to be one of her own. Her powerful performance in the movie earned her an Oscar win, making it one of the most notable films in her career.

However, Bullock's new film "The Unforgivable" also gave the actor a great gift that may not be an award show trophy, but instead a valuable life lesson.