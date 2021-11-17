How Did Sandra Bullock's New Movie Make Her A Better Mother?
We're just going to go ahead and throw this out there — Sandra Bullock's not like the other moms; she's a cool mom! As fans of the actor know, Bullock is the proud mother of two children (Louis and Laila), both of whom she adopted. In 2010, Bullock adopted her son from New Orleans amid her highly publicized divorce from Jesse James (via People). While it proved to be a tough time in her love life, it was a great year for other aspects of her personal life. Bullock kept her big adoption news a secret for a while, but later beamed with pride at the arrival of her son. "He's just perfect; I can't even describe him any other way," she told People. "It's like he's always been a part of our lives."
A few years later, Bullock added to her brood, adopting daughter Laila. "My family is blended and diverse, nutty, and loving and understanding," she told People of her little blessing in December 2015. "That's a family." Bullock has played the role of a mother in plenty of films, including in "The Blind Side," where she portrayed Leigh Anne Tuohy, who infamously took in Michael Oher to be one of her own. Her powerful performance in the movie earned her an Oscar win, making it one of the most notable films in her career.
However, Bullock's new film "The Unforgivable" also gave the actor a great gift that may not be an award show trophy, but instead a valuable life lesson.
Sandra Bullock's new movie also inspired a tattoo
Sometimes, transforming into a character for a role in a movie changes some actors and their perspectives on life and parenthood. That was exactly the case with Sandra Bullock and her role in the film "The Unforgivable." In the Netflix film, Bullock plays the role of a woman who just got out of prison after serving time for murder. Upon her release from prison, her character desperately wants to find the little sister that she had to leave behind when she went to jail.
In an interview with Extra in November, the Oscar winner confessed that the movie not only taught her a thing or two about being a better mother, but it also helped inspire her tattoo — a butterfly with barbed wire. "One of my tattoos was in honor of one of the women that I got to interview that helped me with insight to my daughter," Bullock shared. "She, too, went through the foster care system, and there was something, that was similar and she said ... 'Oh, my God, that happened to me. That's who I was.'"
Bullock adopted daughter Laila in 2015 after Laila went through the foster care system in Louisiana, per People. She began the adoption process three years before Laila came into her life. "I went there to get her story, and I left there being a better parent because of the gift that she gave me," Bullock added of her interview with the woman. We love this story and the good that has come out of Bullock's role.