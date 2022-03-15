Danielle Fishel Confirms Our Suspicions About Her Relationship With Ben Savage

When asked by People if she and her TV husband Ben Savage ever got together in real life, Danielle Fishel confirmed, "No, we never dated." Except ... that one time. "There was literally I think one moment where Ben and I looked at each other after we had been working together for like two years and were like, 'Are there feelings there?'," Fishel continued. "And then we went out to dinner, and we were like, 'No!'"

As much as we would have loved to see our favorite TV couple make it work in real life, it looks like everything really did work out for the best. Fishel is now happily married to Jensen Karp, and while Savage appears to still be single, he was in attendance at his former co-stars wedding, along with Will Friedle, who played Cory's brother Eric Matthews on "Boy Meets World."

So while the real-life Cory and Topanga may never have fallen in love, it definitely looks like the cast of "Boy Meets World" is still a family.