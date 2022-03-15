Elizabeth Chambers' Latest Snap Has Everyone Asking One Major Question About Her Relationship With Armie Hammer
Trigger warning: This article contains content regarding rape and sexual assault.
Armie Hammer is slowly inching his way back into Hollywood. For a while, it looked like Hammer might be on the outs forever. After all, his fall from grace was epic. You might remember that back in 2021, Hammer made headlines when a series of Instagram DMs between himself and a woman who was notably not his wife were leaked.
Hammer expressed an interest in extreme BDSM and, most shockingly, cannibalism in the alleged messages. Though the texts were never verified, Hammer's ex, Courtney Vucekovich, confirmed that the actor had expressed similar fantasies while they were together, per Page Six. Things escalated to where Hammer was also accused of rape, though he slammed all allegations of sexual violence, per the New York Post. Hammer was subsequently also dropped by his representation and was removed from several upcoming films. The troubled actor retreated to his home base in the Cayman Islands. Shortly thereafter, Hammer checked into rehab.
Fast forward a few months, and Hammer's career seems to be on the mend. He recently appeared in the ensemble film "Death on the Nile" (even if producers did their best to downplay his role). Most surprising though is Hammer's apparent reconciliation with wife Elizabeth Chambers, who's been posting her estranged hubby all over social media — thus begging the question: are they back together?
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Armie Hammer is seemingly committed to his family
Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer announced their divorce in July 2020 — just months before Hammer's bombshell cannibalism controversy. Chambers, however, shocked her followers by posting photos of her defamed estranged husband playing with their kids, Harper and Ford, and some family friends to her Instagram Story in March 2022 (via the Daily Mail).
Hammer and Chambers are allegedly on the mend despite all the troubles they've faced in the past year. "Elizabeth's priority has always been her children and their well-being. The past year hasn't been easy, but she and Armie have always had love for each other," a source told People. Apparently, Hammer's stint in rehab softened Chambers' attitude towards their impending divorce. "[Hammer] is really the love of her life," another insider told the outlet. "They obviously had a lot of issues, but Armie's rehab stay showed that he was committed to big changes. They get along and enjoy hanging out with the kids."
Following the separation, Hammer allegedly began dating Lisa Perejma, a dental hygienist living in the Caymans, per the Daily Mail. While the state of Hammer's relationship with Chambers remains murky, it is clear that the two still have a lot of love for each other and their family.