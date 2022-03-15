Elizabeth Chambers' Latest Snap Has Everyone Asking One Major Question About Her Relationship With Armie Hammer

Trigger warning: This article contains content regarding rape and sexual assault.

Armie Hammer is slowly inching his way back into Hollywood. For a while, it looked like Hammer might be on the outs forever. After all, his fall from grace was epic. You might remember that back in 2021, Hammer made headlines when a series of Instagram DMs between himself and a woman who was notably not his wife were leaked.

Hammer expressed an interest in extreme BDSM and, most shockingly, cannibalism in the alleged messages. Though the texts were never verified, Hammer's ex, Courtney Vucekovich, confirmed that the actor had expressed similar fantasies while they were together, per Page Six. Things escalated to where Hammer was also accused of rape, though he slammed all allegations of sexual violence, per the New York Post. Hammer was subsequently also dropped by his representation and was removed from several upcoming films. The troubled actor retreated to his home base in the Cayman Islands. Shortly thereafter, Hammer checked into rehab.

Fast forward a few months, and Hammer's career seems to be on the mend. He recently appeared in the ensemble film "Death on the Nile" (even if producers did their best to downplay his role). Most surprising though is Hammer's apparent reconciliation with wife Elizabeth Chambers, who's been posting her estranged hubby all over social media — thus begging the question: are they back together?

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).