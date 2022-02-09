The Armie Hammer And Elizabeth Chambers Reunion Rumors Explained

On February 7, People reported that Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers may be getting back together. Or at least considering getting back together. An unnamed source reportedly told the magazine, "They're slowly figuring things out as a couple, but being parents to their two kids will always come first." Another anonymous source said, "Elizabeth has always loved him," and added, "They obviously had a lot of issues, but Armie's rehab stay showed that he was committed to big changes. They get along and enjoy hanging out with the kids." That sure seems like the path to reconciliation, but hold your horses.

A day later on February 8, another anonymous source spoke to Us Weekly to refute these rumors. "Elizabeth and Armie have been working together on their coparenting relationship," the source said. "They are not back together, there is nothing romantic going on between them." Backing up Us Weekly's reporting, one insider told E! News, "They are not back together." Another source told E! that their relationship is solely about co-parenting their children — a son Ford and a daughter Harper.

So, taking all of this reporting together, the only common theme from all three sources is that Hammer and Chambers are focused on parenting above all else. Seems smart.