Sydney Sweeney Sets The Record Straight About Her Eyebrow-Raising Euphoria Comments

With the amount of nudity, sexual content and drug use on display in a high school drama, "Euphoria" Season 2 is known for its salacious content. As one review for The Indian Express described it, "[T]he colours are oversaturated, the camera is perpetually coked-out and characters have a tendency of casually saying things like, 'It's just heroin.'" It's not surprising, then, that when star Sydney Sweeney told The Independent in January that she had creative control over her character's nude scenes, viewers took her words to mean that she was opposed to them.

Speaking to the UK outlet, Sweeney — who reportedly just got engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Davino – said of her character Cassie's topless scenes, "There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam [Levinson, 'Euphoria' screenwriter and director], 'I don't really think that's necessary here.' He was like, 'OK, we don't need it.'" Sweeney even added, "I've never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me." Nothing scandalous here... right? Twitter said, "wrong," with users blasting Levinson with comments such as, "Sam Levinson punishing Sydney Sweeney for not wanting to do topless scenes by writing in a puking-in-the-hot-tub scene instead."

This erroneous misconception ran so wild that Sweeney recently felt compelled to set the record straight.