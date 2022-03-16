What's The Real Meaning Of Dolly Parton's Woman Up And Take It Like A Man? Here's What We Think

Legendary country crooner Dolly Parton took to social media on March 15 to introduce one of her brand new songs on the "Run, Rose, Run" album and give some context regarding the nature of the song "Woman Up and Take It Like A Man!" According to Parton, it's simple. "This song is for all the strong women in the world: past, present, future," she penned in an Instagram post.

Shortly after Parton introduced the new song, however, many fans in the Twitterverse hopped on to give their own opinions of Parton's new anthem and what they gathered to be the meaning behind it. "Amen, to quote a lyric from Dolly Parton's album where in the lyric video she plays a not so subtle homage to HRC at the lyric 'look like a woman, think like a man, be as good or better than, you've got to woman up and take it like a man,'" one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "#Dolly Parton lyrics : (Equality for women isn't easy...) 'To take control and make demands Look like a woman, think like a man, Be as good as or better than, Gotta woman up and take it like a man.'" Still, others weren't so sure that the song completely landed. "Well I think the song may shortchanged women. It should really say I'm going to woman up and take it like a woman because women are sooo g**d** stronger than any man I know," another tweeted.