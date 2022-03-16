Al Roker's Message About His Weight Loss Is Turning Heads
Al Roker is a familiar face to many morning show viewers, having entertained audiences with his weather forecasts at NBC's "Today" show since 1996. Though Roker has made a name for himself as a carefree and humorous jokester, he didn't intend on having a career in broadcasting.
"I had zero interest in being on TV," he told Inc. "I wanted to go to New York School of Graphic Art and Design." Ultimately, Roker decided to respect his parents' wishes and obtain a higher education, which we'd say worked out well for him. During his time on "Today," Roker has won 14 Emmy Awards and continues to be an audience-favorite.
Part of Roker's appeal is his authenticity and willingness to share his personal struggles on television. The 67-year-old has shared the ups and downs of parenting a child with autism, his prostate cancer diagnosis, and weight-loss journey on air. Roker's fitness journey has been well-documented over the years, but his latest milestone has people turning their heads in a good way.
Al Roker celebrates his two-decade-long fitness journey
On March 15, Al Roker marked the 20th anniversary of his gastric bypass surgery by pulling out his old jeans and showing off how far he's come in his weight-loss journey on Instagram. "Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs and here I am today," he wrote. "It's still a struggle but I'm never going back. I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I've come."
In the photo carousel, Roker proudly showed off the jeans he wore 20 years ago and stretched out the waistband to show how much weight he's lost. To drive home the transformation, Roker also followed up the post with another post that showed off his workout routine. "Ahh, The Temptations' 'Ball of Confusion,' that's what the world is today," he said in the video, as he walked on the treadmill. "But you can take care of yourself, and the ones around you. Make sure you do that." His post and video drew praises from fans and co-workers — like Savannah Guthrie — who praised him for being an inspiration.
Roker has spoken out about his transformation in the past, telling "Today" in 2013 that he was "thrilled" to become a better version of himself. "Life is terrific; I wouldn't trade it for a moment," he told now-disgraced anchor Matt Lauer in an interview. "I finally got it figured out. I feel good about it."