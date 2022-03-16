Al Roker's Message About His Weight Loss Is Turning Heads

On March 15, Al Roker marked the 20th anniversary of his gastric bypass surgery by pulling out his old jeans and showing off how far he's come in his weight-loss journey on Instagram. "Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs and here I am today," he wrote. "It's still a struggle but I'm never going back. I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I've come."

In the photo carousel, Roker proudly showed off the jeans he wore 20 years ago and stretched out the waistband to show how much weight he's lost. To drive home the transformation, Roker also followed up the post with another post that showed off his workout routine. "Ahh, The Temptations' 'Ball of Confusion,' that's what the world is today," he said in the video, as he walked on the treadmill. "But you can take care of yourself, and the ones around you. Make sure you do that." His post and video drew praises from fans and co-workers — like Savannah Guthrie — who praised him for being an inspiration.

Roker has spoken out about his transformation in the past, telling "Today" in 2013 that he was "thrilled" to become a better version of himself. "Life is terrific; I wouldn't trade it for a moment," he told now-disgraced anchor Matt Lauer in an interview. "I finally got it figured out. I feel good about it."