Al Roker's Wife Shares Exciting News About Their Son

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts are one of the most respected couples in the media. The journalists — who work for rival stations — have been married for 25 years and have seen each other through ups and downs, including health struggles and raising a family. Their love for each other is strong even though they have different interests, as Roberts told "Good Morning America" in 2016."We don't like the same foods, we don't really like a lot of the same music, we don't like a lot of the same theater events," Roberts said. "But we love each other very much and we have a deep and abiding respect and feeling for family. I think that's what grounds us."

The couple has two children together — daughter Leila and son Nick — who has special needs. Roker and Roberts have been outspoken about the struggles of raising their son, with the weatherman revealing to Guidepost Magazine in 2019 that he sometimes gets "frustrated" with Nick, but has learned to be "understanding" of him. Roker added that his wife would always remind him to see the good in Nick and be patient.

Two years after Roker penned the essay, Roberts has revealed some exciting news about their son during her co-hosting stint on "The View."