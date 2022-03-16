Bradley Cooper Will Never Forget What Will Smith Called Him
There's no doubt that Will Smith and Bradley Cooper are some of the most well-respected actors of this generation, and their names have popped up many times during awards season. In Hollywood, there are plenty of big events, but the awards junket in January and February is one the hottest times of the season, as all of the Hollywood elite get together.
Smith has been garnering rave reviews during the 2022 season, thanks to his stellar performance in "King Richard." In an interview with Gayle King on CBS News, the actor talked about how far he's come in his career, especially since he was just a kid from West Philadelphia, as he often notes. Smith grew up in a home where his father abused his mother, explaining it was tough for him when they split up. "And it was the only time in my life that I considered suicide, and it just was, 'It was my fault.' I don't know how kids do that in their mind, but, you know, it was somehow my fault that my family was falling apart," the actor confessed.
But, Smith overcame it all, becoming the class clown and earning a name from his teacher that we saw later in his career — Prince Charming. This is where "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" name came from. Smith has a great career ahead of him, but he still can't stop gushing over Bradley Cooper. Yep, you read that right!
Will Smith can't get over Bradley Cooper's looks
Will Smith and Bradley Cooper seem to be the latest bromance in Hollywood, and we'd be lying if we said we didn't love it. According to People, both A-listers attended the 2022 National Board of Review gala, where Smith nabbed the award for Best Actor for his role in "King Richard." The star went to the podium to accept his award, giving a sweet and unexpected speech.
"We all have that thing in us. We have a dream, and it seems crazy, the thing that you want to do," Smith shared before shifting gears and pointing at Cooper. "I look at Bradley Cooper. I've seen pictures of him when he was young — he didn't look like this! He grew into that," he told the audience. "He let the dream blossom inside of him. I can't even concentrate; he's so beautiful." How's that for a sweet bromance? Cooper made sure to express his thoughts on Smith's words, when he stood in front of the audience to present an award later in the show. "I'm not gonna forget that, Will," Cooper said of the flattering compliment.
As fans know, Smith portrays King Richard, playing the role of Venus and Serena Williams' father. According to Deadline, the Academy nominated him for an Oscar for his performance, and he's a favorite to win the award. This would be Smith's first Oscar win. Cooper has also been nominated for several Oscars during his career.