Here's How To Watch The 2022 Academy Awards

After numerous delays caused the COVID-19 pandemic, the 94th Academy Awards will finally be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. Hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, the Oscars are expected to be quite an event with movie stars, directors, producers, and cinematographers attending in full force after two years of capping attendances and COVID restrictions. Among the nominees, Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" — starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons — leads the pack with 12 nominations. Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" follows close behind at 10, despite getting shut out in the directing and acting categories.

On the acting front, Will Smith is the projected favorite to win "Best Actor" after sweeping the SAG, BAFTA, and Critics Choice categories for his portrayal of Richard Williams in "King Richard," per Variety. Other nominees in the "Best Actor" category include Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, and Denzel Washington — who broke his own record by being the most-nominated Black actor in Oscars history at 10 nominations. As for the "Best Actress" category, Jessica Chastain will look to win her first Oscar statue for her role as the titular character in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," alongside hopefuls like Kristen Stewart, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, and Nicole Kidman.

With such an exciting nominations list, the Oscars are shaping up to deliver some great moments. Here's how you can watch the show.