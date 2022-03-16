Famous Photographer Has Bold Words About Princess Diana's Hair

The truth about how Princess Diana wasn't going to be influenced by the royal family is something that is still discussed about to this very day. That's because the Princess of Wales often made it clear during her time at Buckingham Palace that she was going to do things her way. Yet, there was always a sense that Diana's agenda was far different than what the tabloid press made it out to be. Her brother Charles Spencer even said after her death (via The Independent), "I don't think she ever understood why her genuinely good intentions were sneered at by the media, why there appeared to be a permanent quest on their behalf to bring her down. It is baffling."

That said, Diana was a pioneer when it came to her humanitarianism and of course, her style. Eleri Lynn, curator of the "Diana: Her Fashion Story" exhibition, told Vanity Fair, "We all have a sense of what we think she was like," adding, "a large part of that [idea] is communicated through the different clothes that she wore." And while Diana has been lauded as one of the most stylish women ever, there was one famous photographer who had some very surprising things to say about her hair.