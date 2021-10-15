How Princess Diana Was A Pioneer In This Aspect Of Being A Celebrity

The British royal wedding between Princess Diana and Prince Charles was watched by a whopping 750 million people around the globe, with an estimated 600,000 fans filling London's streets to celebrate the event, according to the BBC. It took Diana no time to became a fashion icon once she joined the royal family. As Vanity Fair pointed out, the princess excelled at using her clothes and accessories to express herself. "It is very surprising how little footage there exists of the Princess actually speaking. We all have a sense of what we think she was like, and yet so much of it comes from still photographs, and a large part of that [idea] is communicated through the different clothes that she wore," Eleri Lynn, curator of the exhibition "Diana: Her Fashion Story," told the magazine.

But that wasn't the only aspect of Diana that captivated the general public. Diana's willingness to interact with so-called commoners also heightened her popularity. Her and Charles' 1983 royal trip to Australia, depicted in length on the Netflix hit show "The Crown," illustrates that well. "The princess seemed more anxious to meet the people than did her husband ... the general response was, the princess looked better than she does on telly," ABC Australia reported at the time.

Diana's love for people seemed genuine. In fact, it continued to evolve as her turbulent marriage to Charles deteriorated, revolutionizing yet another aspect of celebrity life that still endures today.