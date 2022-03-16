What We Know About Norman Reedus' Scary On-Set Injury

If you ask any actor whether they've experienced some pretty painful and almost fatal accidents on set, chances are many will say "no." However, that arguably cannot be said for the the cast of AMC's "The Walking Dead." The actors have experienced a number of on-set accidents, and it appears Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) takes the gold medal in that category. Case in point: When filming in a barn during Season 5 in 2015, Reedus accidentally cut his arm up. "They got it on camera. But it didn't make the cut," Reedus told The Wrap. "They said they actually saw my arm opening up and blood start coming out of my arm on camera."

During another "The Walking Dead" episode, Reedus accidentally hurt himself by reaching into a vending machine and slicing his hand open, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Why am I always getting hurt? I get hurt all the time," he joked. "I feel like I should have like football pads on at all times, even when I'm just walking around."

Reedus might want to cleanse himself of some bad juju because he has experienced yet another injury while filming on the set of "The Walking Dead."