Expert's Analysis Of Clayton And Susie's GMA Interview Might Surprise Bachelor Fans - Exclusive

Well, that was dramatic. As "The Bachelor" fans will know, Season 26's lead Clayton Echard made quite the mess of things on his engagement journey, as he actually ended up falling in love with Susie Evans, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Not only that, but he told each of the women he loved them and got intimate with both Gabby and Rachel (who will be the next Bachelorettes, by the way), despite admitting that he was the most in love with Susie.

See, we told you it was a bit of a mess.

As fans saw in the run-up to the finale, Clayton and Susie had quite the heart-to-heart, in which Susie admitted that if Clayton had been intimate with any of the other ladies in the competition that she did not feel she could continue on with her relationship with him. Clayton came clean, and, after a very heated argument, Susie went home.

But this is "The Bachelor," so, of course, it didn't end there.

The finale saw Clayton split with both Gabby and Rachel (after a couple of other heart-to-hearts and dramatic arguments, of course) and he realized that it was Susie who he really wanted. She returned and he proposed to her, but she said no.

However, in yet another twist, it was later confirmed that the two had been in contact since the show ended and were... back together!

But what does an expert make of the chemistry between Clayton and Susie?